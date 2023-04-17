Woensel residents celebrate joint iftar

There was a lot of interest this weekend for a large iftar meal in the Woensel-West district of Eindhoven. About 250 local residents gathered to eat.

Iftar is the meal that Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan. The joint iftar was organised by Mohamed Bellahssen of restaurant Chomicha, in collaboration with housing corporation Trudo. In the Edisonstraat there was room for a buffet and barbecue.

Everyone was welcome at the party and both Muslims and non-Muslims joined. Alderperson Samir Toub was present, as was mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who had never experienced an Eindhoven iftar before.

Ramadan lasts until Friday. The month of fasting ends with Eid al-Fitr.

Source: Studio040

Translated by :Shanthi Ramani