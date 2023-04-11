PSV and Ji-Sung Park’s club join forces

PSV is going to collaborate with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. The club from South Korea and PSV will exchange expertise on their youth teams training programmes. PSV icon Ji-Sung Park is on the board of the Korean club.

The main goal of the collaboration is to strengthen each other’s youth training programmes. The head of the Eindhoven youth programme, Ernest Faber, explains how this works.

“In the short term, a PSV delegation of experts and trainers will travel to South Korea. We will analyse our youth programmes there and provide advice based on that.”

Talented youth players from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will also come to Eindhoven to train with them. “This is how we want to get a good picture of where we stand in developing our our talent together,” says Faber.

PSV icon

PSV icon Ji-Sung Park is a board member at the club that competes at the highest level in Korea. He won the national title twice with the team from Eindhoven and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with PSV in the 2004/05 season.

The former PSV player is enthusiastic about the collaboration. “PSV Academy trains players for the international top. When we were approached, we didn’t hesitate for a moment. We look forward to learning from each other.”

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani