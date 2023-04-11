Catharina and Anna strengthen cooperation

The Catharina Hospital and the Anna Hospital will collaborate more closely. The collaboration ensures accessible care for everyone in the region, the two organisations say.

The hospitals will collaborate in the areas of laboratories, nephrology and emergency care. They have already worked together in a number of other areas such as intensive care, care pathways for oncology, cardiology, urology and surgery. “The new collaboration challenges the specialisms that are already working together to further strengthen their collaboration,” says Thea Sijbesma, president of the board of the Anna Zorggroep.

Accessible

The collaboration should make healthcare accessible to everyone in the Southeast Brabant region. “Thanks to the collaboration, patients can receive good care in the right place with the shortest waiting times,” says Arent-Jan Michels, doctor at the Geldrop Anna Hospital. According to the institutions, the collaboration also offers the opportunity to train nursing staff.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani