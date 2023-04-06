Eindhoven residents can commemorate Holocaust victims

Eindhoven residents can make a temporary monument for Holocaust victims of the city from Monday 17 April. The memorial project ‘Names and Numbers’ will be kicked off at the CKE on that day.

A wooden board can be picked up at the CKE on which name plates can be made for one of the 362 victims of the Holocaust from the city. This way, the murdered fellow citizens are brought back home symbolicaly, which is the idea of ​​the organisation.

On September 3, the name plates will be placed on a large map of Eindhoven. The map will be located on the Lodewijk Napoleonplein in the Vonderkwartier. Many Jews who were deported lived in this district during the war.

Other projects

The memorial project ‘Names and Numbers’ was conceived by artist Ida van der Lee from Amsterdam. Since 2012 onwards, they’ve annually laid out a map on the Kastanjeplein in East Amsterdam on which the name plates are placed of all Jewish victims of ’40-’45 from that neighbourhood. The Verhalis Foundation organizes these commemorations in Brabant, together with Erfgoed Brabant.

In 2024, the provincial commemoration will take place in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Then the nameplates from all Brabant cities will be placed together on a map of North Brabant.

