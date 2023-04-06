Renovation of the TU/e Gemini-Noord research building

Construction company Heijmans will start this month with the large-scale renovation of Gemini-Noord at Eindhoven University of Technology. It concerns the low-rise section with laboratories, teaching and study areas. The cost of the renovation amounts to 33 million euros.

Heijmans was awarded the contract for the renovation of Gemini-Noord from a tender based on a two-phase contract. The building was mapped out in close consultation with the consultants and TU/e. Gemini-Noord has a floor space of 14,000 square meters and has now been completely stripped. The construction phase is now starting.

Sustainability label

According to TU/e, the renovation will be done in a sustainable manner. For example, the impact on the environment must be kept to a minimum, including by preserving existing elements (such as the concrete construction) and using sustainable materials.

In addition, both the northern and southern parts of Gemini will be connected to the heat and cold storage system (TES) that is located under the campus. The system heats and cools various TU/e ​​buildings in an energy-efficient manner. This also makes Gemini a completely gas-free building at TU/e.

Gemini South

After the renovation of Gemini-North, which will be completed at the end of next year, it will be Gemini-South’s turn (the high-rise section). During that period, the Department of Biomedical Engineering will temporarily move to the Fontys TF building, across the road from the TU/e ​​student sports centre. Mechanical Engineering temporarily moves into the Fontys S1 building on the TU/e ​​grounds. The delivery of this phase is scheduled for 2027.

Gemini was built in the early 1970s under the name W-Hoog and W-Laag. Since the last renovation in 2011 it was named Gemini, Latin for twins. When all activities are complete, Gemini as a whole will house the faculties of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, various research groups and numerous educational facilities such as lecture halls, study areas, laboratories, study associations, meeting facilities and a restaurant.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez