General district homes to have dormers made from old window frames

From construction waste to dormer window. Dormer windows made of demolition material have been installed on 56 houses in Eindhoven’s general district homes.

The dormer windows are made of old gutters and window frames, which the Caspar de Haan company removed during renovation work in the area. “In the renovation project with Woonbedrijf, we aim to work 50 percent circularly. I thought about what I could do with all the materials released to make the project even more sustainable. It started as a wild idea and turned into a concrete plan,” says project coordinator Ton Linders.

Durable

Last November, Casper de Haan surprised the corporation with the dormer windows. By reusing the materials, the company saves a lot of CO2 emissions. In total, the renovation company is making 325 single-family homes in the general district homes more energy efficient.

