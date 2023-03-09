Women’s protest in the city: ‘All women work, only a few get paid’

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the feminist organization The Wave is organizing a protest in the Eindhoven city center this Sunday. ‘All women work, only some get paid’ – or: ‘All women work, only a few get paid’ is the motto of the protest.

The demonstration is all about women and work. “We will be discussing, among other things, the pay gap between men and women, maternity leave and harassment in the workplace,” says Juliana Bosch, founder of The Wave Eindhoven. About 100 protesters are expected to attend.

Conscience

With the protest, the organizers would like to create awareness and commemorate the origins of International Women’s Day. “We have collected various data on women and work. For example, 1 in 8 women report being sexually harassed in the workplace. We will also share this data during the protest.”

The demonstration is on the 18 Septemberplein. “We will bring posters and music,” said the organization.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez