Climate activists are once again taking action at TU/e

About 30 climate activists protested on Wednesday during a TU/e ​​recruitment day. Shell was also invited for that. The activists want the university to break ties with the fossil fuel industry.

With cardboard signs, speeches and slogans such as ‘Fosil free TU/e’ they tried to convince the Eindhoven university not to invite companies like Shell to future recruitment days.

“We do not think it is possible for companies that contribute to the climate crisis and violate human rights to be present at TU/e’s recruitment day,” said an activist. The climate activists stood in front of the Shell booth for about 2.5 hours.

Not welcome

Universtiy Rebellion TU/e ​​hopes that TU/e ​​will make the same decision as the university in Utrecht. Shell is not welcome there at the recruitment days this year.

Four months ago, the activists of University Rebellion also protested at Eindhoven University. Then the boardroom was occupied for a week.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez