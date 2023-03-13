Temporary homeless shelter opens doors on Tongelresestraat

Springplank040 will open a 24-hour shelter for the homeless at Tongelresestraat 502. This is necessary because the 24-hour shelter of NEOS on the Barrierweg will close its doors in that capacity.

The NEOS location on the Barrierweg is to become a a special shelter. People with complex problems will be living there and be guided towards participation in social life again.

The new location on the Tongelresestraat will temporarily serve as a 24-hour shelter. That function will later be taken over by the location on Fuutlaan, but it is not yet clear when exactly this will happen.

Fuutlaan is waiting

“We aim for opening in the first quarter of 2024,” says Springplank director Thijs Eradus. “First, the city council must approve the financing of the renovation of the building on the Fuutlaan. The permit application must also be submitted, after which people can also object. Of course we hope there will be no ojections, but you never know.”

Living on your own

That is why the location on Tongelresestraat will be opened as an interim solution. In the beginning this will be a 24-hour shelter. After that the location remains under the management of Springplank. Temporary living places will be created at the location for former homeless people who are in a process to live independently again.

