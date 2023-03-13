Voting booths in 66 Eindhoven locations

The ballot boxes for the Provincial Council elections and the Water Board elections will open in two days. Voting is possible in the library on Emmasingel, the TU/e ​​Atlas building and at the Klokgebouw, among others. The ballot boxes are open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Extra help is available for people with disabilities.

For people with a physical disability, there is a voting booth with a lowered table at all polling stations. At the polling station in the town hall, aids are available for the blind and visually impaired, such as a voting template and a sound box. The voting template is a panel with holes that fits over the ballot paper. On the panel, the parties are indicated with tactile numbers and in Braille. The soundbox tells which parties and candidates are on the list and which number goes with which candidate. The voter can then find the right candidate by counting the holes on the voting template.

In 2019, slightly more than 50 percent of Eindhoven residents cast their vote during the Provincial Council elections. That was below the national average (56 per cent).

