Robot and drone company Avular moves to glass lab at Strijp-T

Robot and drone company Avular will move to the former Philips glass laboratory at Strijp-T in Eindhoven this autumn. The company is growing so fast and wants to compete with robot companies from China and the United States. By 2030, one million Avular-powered robots should drive and fly.

The 20 meter high drone cage will be the eye-catcher of the new building. According to Avular, it is the largest drone cage in Europe. Indoor and outdoor test tracks for robots are also part of the ambitious plan. Avular wants to use robots and drones in all conceivable sectors and the new accommodation is important to meet the increasing market demand.

Development

The drones and driving robots are built and further developed in the building. According to Avular, every step in the process is in your own hands. With the new building, Avular wants to compete with other robot giants, such as the United States and China, and also opens its doors to visitors. For example, around 250 visitors can take a look at the world of robotics in the building.

Avular hopes to start in October in the renovated building at Strijp-T.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani