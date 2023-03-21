Municipality of Eindhoven prohibits use of TikTok by employees

Eindhoven officials can no longer download TikTok on their work phone. The municipality is concerned about security and privacy when using the app.

A spokesman for the municipality said this. He himself does not want to speak of a ban. “With a ban you also have to enforce it. That is not the case here. Technically we have made it impossible to download the app on the work phone.”

China

TikTok is popular, especially among young people. Large organisations, such as companies and municipalities, also use the app. Government authorities in Europe are concerned about the app because it is made in China. The fear is that the Chinese government could watch what TikTok users are doing.

