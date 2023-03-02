PSV ready for cup match: ‘There must be no lack of motivation’

PSV will play against ADO Den Haag in the Philips Stadium on Thursday evening. At stake is the semi-final of the KNVB Cup. Ruud van Nistelrooij looked ahead to the match on Wednesday.

On Wednesday it was announced that first goalkeeper Walter Benítez had been injured the day before. A loss, says Van Nistelrooij. “Walter has played everything, has been important and has brought stability. It’s a downer that he can’t play. On the other hand, we also have a top second goalkeeper in Joël Drommel – I can’t even call him that, I prefer to speak of two first goalkeepers. He can now show what he can do, and that is a lot.”

“Drommel has played two cup matches and a Europa League match,” says Van Nistelrooij. “So that’s not much. He has as much rhythm as he could have and that’s a good thing.”

“He has to be there now. And I have every confidence in Joel’s qualities. He has done well in the games he has played so far. He also brings out the best in himself every day during training. That is why we are convinced of its qualities. It is terrible for Walter that we have lost him because he has done very well. But the confidence in Joël and his qualities is there,” says the coach.

It is not clear when Benítez will be back. “We agree with the player how we communicate about this, so we do not put a date on it. And rightly so, because the player is about his health and what comes out concerning his medical data.”

Dick Advocaat

Dick Advocaat, now head coach of ADO Den Haag, returns to the Philips Stadium for the cup match. A special encounter for Van Nistelrooij. “I played under Advocaat, and worked with him for the Dutch national team, then we were both assistant trainers under Danny Blind. He is a great trainer and great person. We are a bit apart in terms of experience, but it is nice to face each other tomorrow.”

“I always find him very clear and clear in his point of view. You can always see that in the teams he has trained. He has won a European Cup with Zenit St. Petersburg, he has trained national teams, World Cups and European Championships to his name. He is one of the greatest Dutch trainers ever. And he has done well everywhere, he has, so to speak, had the entire Eredivisie under his wing. As a player I always enjoyed working with him. He is very clear, communicates clearly, and he is a blood fanatic.”

Grand Prize

“We see the cup as the main prize, so it is extremely important. We defend last season’s cup win, the goal is to reach the semi-finals tomorrow. From the start of the season, we have set ourselves the goal of winning the Johan Cruijff Scale, winning the cup, becoming national champion and at least wintering in Europe. Now we are participating to get to the last four, then there should be no lack of motivation.”

Infirmary

In addition, Van Nistelrooij has a largely fit selection. “In terms of fitness, Hazard is still injured. The rest is available. Boscagli has accompanied Jong PSV to England for the Premier League Cup. At Jong he can make more minutes than we can offer him here. El Ghazi has also had a good training week. He can connect,” says Van Nistelrooij.

