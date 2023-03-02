Muziekgebouw organizes benefit concert for Turkey and Syria

A benefit concert for Turkey and Syria will be held in the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven on 11 March. The proceeds from the concert will go entirely to Turkey and Syria, where the earthquake caused enormous damage last month.

The Philips Harmonie Orkest and Music from the Orient will play Turkish, Kurdish, Greek and Balkan songs that evening. In addition, the Turkish composers Ulvi Cemal Erkin and Fazil Say can also be heard. The tickets for the benefit concert cost 22.50 euros. Proceeds will be donated to Giro 555.

It is not the first benefit evening organised in Eindhoven. On Wednesday evening, Theo Maassen and Henry van Loon, among others, played in the Parktheater to raise money for the victims of the earthquake.

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez