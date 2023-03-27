No more TikTok for Eindhoven civil servants

Officials of the municipality of Eindhoven no longer have access to TikTok at their workplace and on their work phones. The municipality’s account on the Chinese video app was also removed this week.

Since the end of November it has been impossible for civil servants to install the app on their work phones. “It is not explicitly prohibited, but is made technically impossible by default,” explains a spokesperson for the municipality of Eindhoven.

Remove immediately

Employees who already had the app on their mobile phones will soon no longer be able to use it. According to the municipality, it will only take some time to make access to TikTok impossible via all devices. “In the meantime, employees have been asked to remove the application immediately”. Access to the TikTok website has also been blocked by the municipality.

Ties with the Chinese government

TikTok has been under fire worldwide for some time now. The platform is technically capable of recording keystrokes. There are fears that sensitive information is not safe and will end up in the hands of the Chinese government. TikTok supposedly maintains ties with the Chinese government.

Earlier this week, Dutch government officials were told to remove the sesnsitive software from their phones.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Martijn