Eindhoven has first pizza vending machine

No meatball from the wall, but a pizza from a vending machine. Recently it became possible on Aalsterweg in Eindhoven. There is a vending machine where a pizza can be picked up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is the first pizza kiosk in the city.

After ordering, the pizza is ready within five minutes, the English based ME Group, the company behind it, reports. With hundreds of machines in France, the concept has proved a success. Now the company is setting its sights on the Netherlands. “Making life easier is our goal. From this point of view, this concept fits perfectly with this”, Don Pico, Marketing Manager of ME Group said.

Oven in vending machine

Inside the vending machine is an oven, which heats the pizza after an order is placed. Customers can order via a touch screen and pay with their debit card. There is a choice of four flavours and two pizzas can be heated up at the same time.

