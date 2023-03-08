City still struggling with wrongly granted room rental permits

Eindhoven is still reviewing 76 appeals, following previous mistakes by the municipality in wrongly granting permits for room rentals. The first decisions on the objections are expected later this month.

In the fall of last year, it became clear that some 100 permits were granted that should not have been granted due to blundering by officials. Some of the permit applications should have been denied.

To rectify errors, local residents should file objections, Alderman for Housing Mieke Verhees announced. So those objections are still pending. “At the moment we do not yet have insight into which cases were rightly or wrongly granted. We expect the first decisions in the course of March”, a spokesperson for the municipality said.

Residential nuisance

The file is a sensitive one, because the many rooming houses in Eindhoven neighbourhoods have been causing housing nuisance for years. Neighbours complain about noise, garbage on the streets and little contact with one another. They are afraid that the quality of life in the neighbourhood will come under further pressure due to even more house sharing.

As a result of the erroneously granted permits, 76 appeals are now under scrutiny. The coming time should reveal what decisions the municipality makes, and whether permits will still be revoked.

Alderman Verhees apologized for the mistakes with permits. She also promised that all appeals will be studied carefully and that she will do everything possible to reverse permits, if possible.

According to the municipality, one of the reasons things went wrong was because of the sudden influx of applications, a shortage of staff and the sudden departure of many officials who were knowledgeable.

The city’s room rental association (vereniging van kamerverhuurders) did not want to comment.

Source: Studio040

