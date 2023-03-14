Campaign aiding young people to cycle home safely at night

The Municipality of Eindhoven and Marketing and communication agency Fama Volat will soon start a campaign with a number of students from Fontys in Eindhoven on cycling home safely after a night out.

Chaim Becker of Fama Volat says he has heard some bad experiences from students on their way home. “They were harassed by people, whistled at or even chased. That is of course terrible.” After a survey among the students, the problem turned out to be common.

Campaign

The aim of the ‘Veilig tot het Eindje’ campaign is to create more awareness among the public especially those on a night out. In addition, the initiators hope that the action will create social control. A number of physical neighbourhood meeting points will be created on the Catherina plein. People can meet there in order to cycle home safely together. Trees are used to indicate a certain direction. For example, you have a tree for Woensel. That way, you know that you going in the right direction”, explained Chaim.

It is not yet clear when the campaign will start exactly.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040