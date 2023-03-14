Eindhoven wants to tackle street harassment

Wolf whistling and being followed. Many women suffer from this. Eindhoven wants to tackle this street intimidation.

The authorities are trying to address this issue with various campaigns. The city is following in the footsteps of Utrecht and Rotterdam in this.

The Eindhoven city council thinks it is time for action according to the new safety policy. This year the municipality wants to make plans to tackle harassment on the street. The coalition party D66 also insisted on this several times. Council member Annelies Becker commented: “If you look at the figures from Statistics Netherlands, seventy percent of young women are affected by this. It is always said that ‘it is simply part of the job’, but that is a shame, because that is of course not the case.”

App

The municipality wants to see if a special app can help. Residents can report where and when they have been harassed via the app. In addition, there will be a campaign to make the app more known. D66 also wants there to be a possibility to fine hissing and cat calling.

Comments

Most women think the app is a good initiative. ”I have the feeling that we are really being heard now”, said a passer by on the 18 Septemberplein. Another woman is still a bit sceptical: ”Theoretically it could work, but I’m afraid it won’t work in practice.” All plans must be finalised by the summer.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani