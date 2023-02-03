Queen Máxima to visit Eindhoven designers and scientists

Queen Máxima will visit designers in Eindhoven in two weeks. The focus will be on the network of creative incubators in the city, and how these incubators contribute to the position of Dutch design.

According to the Netherlands Government Information Service, the queen will visit the designers’ collective NUL ZES on the NRE site. There she will talk with designers Alissa van Asseldonk and Nienke Bongers.

The Kazerne

The Queen also visits De Kazerne in the city center, where an exhibition space for design has been set up, next to a restaurant. Here Máxima speaks with initiator and designer Annemoon Geurts. Máxima will be accompanied during the working visit by Eindhoven-based designer and design scout Wisse Trooster. He is a partner of the international design platform Isola.

Hendrik Casimir Institute

On the same day, Máxima will visit TU/e’s Hendrik Casimir Institute. The research institute specializes in photonics and quantum technology. The visit will include her talking with scientists and students.

At the end of last year, Máxima was also in Eindhoven, at VDL. Together with dozens of employers, she visited the company for a plan to help employees with debts.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.