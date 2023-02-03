US ambassador visiting Eindhoven: ‘Discussed our concerns too’

The American flag was flying at City Hall on Friday morning. U.S. Ambassador Razdan Duggal was visiting Eindhoven at the invitation of the municipality.

The invitation was sent as part of an acquaintance. Duggal has been the new U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands since late September. The authorities prepared an extensive program for Duggal in which Brainport and the cooperation between companies, knowledge institutions, and the government is central.

The U.S. sanctions are prohibiting ASML from hiring employees of a certain nationality. Eindhoven had expressed displeasure because of such U.S. sanctions, The imposed practice is now under the consideration of the Human Rights Board. Whether the dissatisfaction with the course of events expressed previously to the city council was also expressed directly to the new ambassador, the municipality is not explicit in this

Concerns and expectations

“In particular, we considered the many forms of cooperation between companies and institutions from the Brainport region with American partners,” a spokesperson for the municipality announced. “During those meetings, matters that affect our expectations and concerns are also discussed.”

