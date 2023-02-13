PSV outclasses FC Groningen on a special evening

PSV lashed out at FC Groningen last Saturday evening. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team won no less than 6-0.

The evening was not only about soccer. There was a minute’s silence for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and a call for donations to giro 555. After twelve minutes, the terminally ill PSV-employee Thijs Slegers was encouraged by means of applause, lights and a banner. The billboards asked to donate blood and stem cells.

The Eindhoven club also showed its best side during the game. After half an hour, striker Luuk de Jong managed to work in a cross from Xavi Simons. Shortly after the break, the midfielder found the net himself. PSV seemed to be heading for a 2-0 victory, but twenty minutes before the end central defender Jarrad Branthwaite changed that with a striking header. Right wing attacker Johan Bakayoko, striker Fabio Silva and midfielder Guus Til also scored in the final phase.

Thanks to the 6-0 win, PSV is currently in third place in the Eredivisie. The first confrontation with Sevilla in the Europa League awaits this Thursday.

