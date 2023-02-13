Earthquake victims remembered in Eindhoven

Hundreds of people gathered on Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven Sunday afternoon to remember the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The Turkish Fatih and Mevlana mosques took the initiative for the commemoration.

Many attendees have family or friends in the disaster area. They have just survived, it was a close call. On behalf of the municipality of Eindhoven, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem encouraged those present, writes Omroep Brabant. “It is unimaginable. The suffering is unprecedented and has touched everyone. As a municipality, we want to be there for each other. Supporting each other through donations, but also by simply being there is very important.” After the formal speeches and a collective prayer, people sought support from each other.

Life destroyed in 20 seconds

Yasin Torunoglu, former alderperson in Eindhoven, has family in the disaster area. “It’s terrible what happened there. My family just survived, so I feel even more directly involved. In twenty seconds, their lives were destroyed. It will never be like it was. People are in shock and don’t know how to go on now.”

Even kids are ready to help

Ebru Acikgoz came to the meeting because, even from a distance, she wants to do something for the people far away. “We try to give all our support to the people there. Financially, but also by giving material goods. Everyone wants to help, children even give all the money from their piggy bank. This meeting is very good to take a moment to think about the people there,” she said, emotionally.

Donation initiative

Dijsselbloem also announced that on the initiative of the city council it was decided to donate one euro per resident to Giro555. Other municipalities have also announced this.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan