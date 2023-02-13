Marjan van Loon steps down as CEO at Shell Netherlands

Marjan van Loon (57) from Helmond is stepping down as top woman at Shell Netherlands. In 2016, she became the company’s first female chief executive officer. “I am really very proud of what we have achieved over the past years”, she said.

34 years of service

In total, Van Loon worked for Shell for 34 years, so she was at the helm for the past seven years. As of April 1, she will step down from her duties. And she does so with a good feeling. “We provided the Netherlands with energy on a daily basis, and more and more of it was clean energy”, she claims.

Shell posted record profits of nearly 40 billion last year, but at the same time there has been criticism that the company is not investing enough in the energy transition.

Proud of Brabant heritage

Earlier, Van Loon told talk show KRAAK about her road to the top. “It’s hard work and one step at a time.” She also never forgot her Brabant roots. “Be accessible and do it together.”

Van Loon will be replaced by Frans Everts. He is currently responsible for global communications within Shell.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan