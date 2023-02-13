Will it rain on your parade?

Should carnival goers bring umbrellas and rain ponchos or dress extra warmly? According to Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza, we will have a relatively warm carnival with only a chance of a splash of rain from the west at the end of this week and Saturday. The temperature during the day fluctuates around 10 degrees and the wind is moderate.

“Carnival Monday and Tuesday will be the best days in terms of weather,” says the weather woman. “That’s when the sun shows itself most often and then temperatures in the sunshine can rise just a few more degrees.”

Thursday through Sunday there will still be moderate winds, starting Monday they will decrease in strength. All these forecasts are subject to change, nothing is as changeable as the weather”, Roosmarijn quickly adds.

Relatively warm

The outlook is much more favourable than three years ago when parades were cancelled due to stormy weather. It will also be relatively warm at night. Because of the clouds, temperatures will not drop to below zero but remain around 5 to 7 degrees.

So the outlook for carnival is favourable. The last days of Carnival seem to be the best for now, weatherwise, that is.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan