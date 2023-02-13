Minister Dijkgraaf visits Eindhoven

The Secretary of Education, Robbert Dijkgraaf, visits the educational institutions in Eindhoven. Summa College, Fontys and TU/e are ready to receive him.

Dijkgraaf first stops by the Brainport Industries Campus, where manufacturing companies, including educational institutions, work together under one roof. He ends the tour at Summa College in the Woensel district, where he talks to about a hundred students from secondary vocational education, higher vocational education and university.

Staff Shortages

A recurring theme is an enormous demand for technical personnel in the region. In the coming years, over 70,000 additional jobs are expected to be available in Brainport. This means that there will continue to be a great demand for well-trained professionals at all levels. To ensure that everything runs smoothly, the educational institutions are asking the minister for support with regard to regulations, finances and policy.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha