Police concerned about possible kidnapping

The police are worried about a possible kidnapping in the centre of Eindhoven. A woman was pushed into a car (blue Citroen C2) against her will by three men last Friday evening.

Around ten past six, a report came to the police about an argument between a man and a woman. The two were arguing near the cinema on Dommelstraat. According to witnesses, the man then forcefully pushed her into a car with two other men and sped off.

Identification

The car, an older model of a blue citroen C2, was parked behind the VVV building on 18 Septemberplein. After that, the vehicle allegedly turned right from the parking lot into the Vestdijktunnel, continuing in the direction of the Neckerspoel.

Appeal

It is still unclear what exactly happened on Friday evening. It is also unclear who the woman is, how she is doing and where she is at the moment. That is why the police have appealed to the public, asking witnesses to come forward. The police also call on the woman or people who know the woman to contact them.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha