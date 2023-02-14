On Wednesday, fundraisers will be held across the country to raise money for the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Officially, more than 37,000 people have been killed and many more injured. Millions of people have been displaced and now spend the nights in the bitter cold. Can you organise or participate in a fundraiser and collect money for Giro555? Let Omroep Brabant know as we would like to highlight those who help on Wednesday.

Whether you bake cookies, collect deposits, or sell stuff, every cent helps. You can register all fundraising via news@omroepbrabant.nl and have the chance of it being reported by us.

Donations

On Wednesday evening NPO, RTL, and SBS6 will join together in a fundraising appeal on NPO1: Help Victims Earthquake. Between 8.30 pm and 10.15 pm, the Giro 555 appeal will be supported by the broadcasters to collect as many donations as possible for relief efforts in the disaster area. The programme will consist of live performances and table discussions. During the broadcast, there will be regular contact with the fundraising centre of Giro555 in Sound and Vision in Hilversum.

Hila Noorzai, Wendy van Dijk, and Herman van der Zandt will report throughout the evening and interview well-known Dutch people in the call panel.

Chantal Janzen

In the studio, the presentation will be in the hands of Chantal Janzen. Discussions at the table will be conducted by Jeroen Pauw and Eva Jinek. They will speak with people who have relatives in the disaster area, with correspondents, and with presenter Sinan Can, who visited Turkey in recent days. Michiel Servaes, fundraising chairman of Giro555, was also in Turkey and will talk about the ongoing help. Performances will be provided by Karsu and Frank Boeijen, among others. Johnny de Mol has also made reports of fundraisers in the Netherlands in the past few days for the programme.

Fundraising total

All television channels will be focused on the fundraising appeal throughout Wednesday. Special fundraiser news will be broadcast on NPO 1. RTL4 and SBS6 will then regularly switch with the fundraising centre in Sound & Vision in the evening. The final total amount raised from the National Fundraising Day is expected around 10.15 pm. The announcement of the final total will be broadcast on all three channels.

During the evening, RTL4 and SBS6 will regularly switch to Sound & Vision and the joint broadcast in their present programming and during the commercial breaks, to draw optimal attention to the appeal among a wider audience.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translated by: Ayşenur Kuran