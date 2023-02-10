Nearly quarter million euros for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The municipality of Eindhoven is going to donate nearly a quarter of a million euros to Giro555. The money is intended to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

There was an emphatic request from the city and the city council to help the victims. Therefore, the municipal council decided to transfer one euro per resident. A total of 244,000 euros will be donated to the affected areas in Turkey and Syria.

Residents help

Residents also rolled up their sleeves outside City Hall. At various locations in Eindhoven, aid actions were started for the victims and relatives of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. At the Megacenter in Tongelre, for example, people collected coats, blankets, and care products. A store in De Bennekel was full of items a few hours after an appeal on social media. This week, the collected items will begin their journey to Turkey.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.