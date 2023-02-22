PSV halves capacity of visitors seating section at Philips Stadium

PSV has decided, effective immediately, to halve the amount of supporters who can enter the Philips Stadium’s visitors seating section. The construction is not sturdy enough to support large groups of jumping supporters.

An investigation revealed that. If large groups of supporters and at the same time jump rhythmically, the construction can fail. The investigation was initiated after a game against NEC in October 2021, the outbox partially collapsed.

Because of the investigators’ conclusions, PSV decided to have the entire stadium investigated. This revealed that the visitors seating section could potentially be damaged, the rest of the stadium is safe, PSV announced.

To make the visitors seating section section safe again for full capacity, adjustments must be made to the current construction, Philips Stadium director Sjors van den Boogaart announced. The capacity restriction does not affect the match against Sevilla, FC Twente, which visits at the weekend, cannot bring all away supporters, however.

Sevilla and FC Twente

“We opt immediately for a temporary solution in the form of a capacity restriction, a reinforcement and in the meantime we continue to work on a permanent solution. Sevilla will come to Eindhoven on Thursday with a limited number of fans so there is no problem, as it fits within the adjusted capacity. For the match against FC Twente we unfortunately cannot accommodate all the guests from Enschede”, Van den Boogaart said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob