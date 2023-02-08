Delegate Suzanne Otters-Bruijnen to become Mayor of Son en Breugel

Brabant provincial executive Suzanne Otters-Bruijnen will become the new Mayor of Son en Breugel from April. This was announced on Monday evening during a special town council meeting.

She will take over from 67-year-old Hans Gaillard. He retired last year after twenty years as the longest-serving Mayor in the Eindhoven region. The search for a successor began.

Administrative experience

Otters-Bruijnen (VVD, people’s party for freedom and democracy) is currently member of the Provincial Executive for Mobility in Noord Brabant. Before that, she was a member of the Provincial Council and an extraordinary civil servant in Vught for eight years. In that role, she performed some 150 marriages. The confidence committee, consisting of seven council members, calls her a ‘powerful and warm person, reliable and thinking in solutions’. The committee also emphasises that she knows the region well.

Candidates

Otters-Bruijnen is expected to be sworn in on 11 April in Son en Breugel. She currently still lives in Vught, but plans to move to Son as soon as possible.

Twenty-three candidates had applied for the mayoralty, including seventeen men and six women. The king has yet to appoint Otters-Bruijnen, but that is normally a formality.

