De Brassers work hard to get float finished on time

In a shed in Veldhoven, the members of carnival (carnaval) association De Brassers work hard every evening. Another week and a half and then their float for the Lampegat parade must be ready.

Glueing and varnishing. That’s what the members are doing right now. And that means the necessary stress, so shortly before the carnaval festivities begin. Studio040 took a look at the work:

CV De Brassers: meaning: carnival association the mess makers. They are working hard to get ready their float on time for the carnival parade on Sunday 19 February in Veldhoven.

“It is cold but it is very nice to work together on the float. With some drinks and snacks and a laugh it is very ‘gezellig’. Evening after evening we are here.”

Together with wall paper glue, old telephone directories are the most popular material to build up the statues for the float. “They don’t produce them anymore so we use them sparingly”.

“We like to keep it a secret how our float will look like. Come to the float parade in Veldhoven and you will see it.”

In the whole of the Netherlands but mostly in Brabant and Limburg there are carnival floats (optocht) during ‘Carnaval’ (17-21 February). There all cities and villages have their own parade made by local carnival associations or groups. Here you can have a look per town.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob