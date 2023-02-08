Flag at half-mast in Eindhoven city hall because of Turkey disaster

At the Eindhoven city hall the Dutch flag hangs at half mast. With this the municipality wants to express its sympathy towards the victims and relatives of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

‘The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have shocked the world. The residents of Eindhoven and the city council also sympathise with the fear, despair and sorrow of the inhabitants in this area. We want to express our sympathy with all the victims of this terrible natural disaster’, the municipality said in a statement.

More than 5,000 people have now died as a result of the disaster.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob