Brabant province partners with Eindhoven to finance Fellenoord development

Province of Noord Brabant, together with the Municipality of Eindhoven, is stepping into a development company for the development of Fellenoord. A proposal for this has been approved by the Provincial Council.

Earlier, the Eindhoven city council approved the plan for the development company.

Size

This development company is necessary because an enormous new construction project is to arise on Fellenoord. Thousands of new homes must be built and they must be affordable. A project of this size involves the necessary financial risks. At the same time, the redevelopment of Fellenoord is necessary for the scale leap that Eindhoven is facing.

To spread the financial risks, the province of Noord Brabant is stepping into a development company together with the municipality. The provincial states have now given permission for this. Together with the Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals), the VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) made the comment that if the project costs increase, it should not be a matter of course that the province will pay for it.

The province has agreed to include this comment in the cooperation with the Municipality of Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob