The population of Eindhoven grew fastest in 2022

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Eindhoven received 22 newcomers per 1000 inhabitants. Only 10 in 1000 people left the city to find a home elsewhere in the country.

At the same time, there is hardly any question of ‘more natural increase’. Due to the age of the population, it is less and less common for the number of births to exceed the number of deaths. However, for Eindhoven, this balance is still postive. The natural population growth is at 0.6 per 1000 inhabitants.

In addition to Eindhoven, Almere and Amsterdam grew rapidly. Almere welcomed 21 new residents per 1000 residents while Amsterdam welcomed 20 per 1000 residents. Of the cities in the province of North Brabant, Tilburg has the fastest growth after Eindhoven, with 15 newcomers per 1000 inhabitants.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha