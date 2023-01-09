Eindhoven airport sees more travellers

The crowds at Eindhoven Airport are almost back to pre-coronavirus levels. Last year, 6.3 million people travelled through the regional airport. That is 400,000 fewer than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Aviation in Eindhoven has finally come out of the valley of the past corona years. The total number of passengers was slightly lower due to the first two months of 2022, in which there were still corona restrictions. Compared to 2021, there was considerable growth for the Airport. In that corona year, 2.7 million travelled via the airport.

Last year, the Airport was mainly in the news because of long queues that arose due to, among other things, a shortage of security personnel. Looking back, the airport therefore calls it ‘a challenge’ to offer travellers the service they can expect. Eindhoven Airport says that the staff shortage mainly led to problems in the spring and summer of last year.

A number of changes have been made since then. For example, travellers whose flight departed first were given priority at the security check. However, problems arose later in the year. In December, for example, the trade union federation warned of chaos at the airport. On its website, the airport indicates that it can still be busy now. That is why they continue to ask passengers to be patient, and to be at the airport no later than 2.5 hours before departure.

Source: Studio040 and Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha