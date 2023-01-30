PSV defeats Go Ahead Eagles

PSV fuelled confidence last Saturday in the run-up to the classic with Feyenoord next week. In the Philips Stadium, Go Ahead Eagles was defeated 2-0.

At the Eindhoven club, the brand new acquisition Fábio Silva started on the bench, while Joey Veerman was allowed to start in the base for a change. That turned out to be a good move by trainer Ruud van Nistelrooij, as midfielder Veerman opened the score within fifteen minutes. After the opening goal, PSV didn’t persevere, but Go Ahead Eagles didn’t get any great opportunities either. So both teams went to the locker rooms with a 1-0 score.

After the break, the visitors from Deventer went on the hunt for the equaliser, but the goal was to fall on the other side. In the 64th minute wing attacker Anwar El Ghazi put the 2-0 on the scoreboard. With about ten minutes left, the Portugese striker Silva was brought in for striker Luuk de Jong. No more goals were scored, so the game ended 2-0. The top match against Feyenoord awaits next Sunday.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn