ASML: export restriction has no consequences yet

For the time being, chip machine maker ASML sees no reason to lower its growth forecast for 2023, now governments are starting to restrict the export of advanced semiconductors to China. “Based on what we know now, it will not affect this year’s turnover,” says a spokesperson.

Last Friday evening press agency Bloomberg reported that the Netherlands and the United States have reached an agreement on restricting the export of chip technology to China. The agreements have yet to be incorporated in legislation, though. This process could take months. Until then, ASML will continue to export according to the current regulations, the company reports.

For a long time the USA has wanted to stop exports, because China can use the chip technology for weaponry. Export to China of ASML’s most modern machines, the so-called extreme ultraviolet devices (EUV), was already banned. The new export ban concerns the the latest versions of the older technology, the deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems. Thereby a layer of liquid refracts ultraviolet light rays to etch lines on a chip even closer together, making the chips more powerful.

Earlier this week, ASML CEO Peter Wennink already indicated that he expects his company to grow this year. ASML still has more than 40 billion euros in orders in its books.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Martijn