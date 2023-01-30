Thinned forest should improve biodiversity

The municipality of Son en Breugel starts thinning out the forests near Oud Meer begin February. This makes the green more resilient and less sensitive to acidification, dehydration and climate change. After the work plants and animals should flourish.

The forestry work will take approximately four to five weeks. Some trees will be removed to let other trees grow taller and fuller. Other trees, along the paths, will be uprooted for safety. The creation of light and space promotes natural rejuvenation and new plantation with soil improvers. According to the municipality this contributes to biodiversity and is attractive for recreation.

Breeding season

Felled trees will be processed into building materials. According to Son en Breugel, protected elements are taken into account, such as birds of prey’s nests, holes and rare plants. The municipality wants to finish the forestry work before the start of the breeding season, which runs from March 15 to July 15.

Warning

Visitors to the Oud Meer are warned. During the work, the roads and paths will be less accessible. According to the municipality, the infrastructure will be repaired as soon as possible after the implementation, if weather conditions allow.

Excursion

On Saturday February 11, Son and Breugel organises an excursion during which the implementation of the forestry work will be explained. You can register via mail. There will be room for up to 30 people.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn