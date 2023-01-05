Flu epidemic in The Netherlands

Every week, nineteen laboratories in the Netherlands report the frequency of infections detected, including the flu virus, in patients. And now, it is evident that The Netherlands has a flu epidemic.

Flu epidemic

The number of people with flu (influenza) has increased sharply in the past two weeks. Most often, throat and nose samples from people with flu-like symptoms indicate the incidence of the virus. In addition to the flu virus, other viruses circulating in the Netherlands also cause respiratory complaints. The other viruses are namely the RS (respiratory syncytial)virus, the coronavirus SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome)-CoV _ (coronavirus)-2, the human metapneumovirus and the rhinovirus.

Typically a flu epidemic is when more than 58 out of 100,000 people with flu-like symptoms visit their GP for two weeks in a row, and at least 10 percent of these people have the flu virus.

About the flu

‘Real’ flu (influenza) often starts suddenly with chills, sniffling, headache, severe muscle pain and fatigue, sore throat and dry cough and fever. Your body temperature can quickly rise to 39 degrees or higher. In addition to the flu virus (influenza virus), other respiratory viruses can also cause flu-like symptoms. For example, the RS (respiratory syncytial)virus, the coronavirus SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome)-CoV _ (coronavirus)-2, the human metapneumovirus and the rhinovirus. These viruses also cause complaints such as a runny nose, sore throat, headache, cough and sometimes fever.

Prevent the flu

The basic advice against the coronavirus also helps to prevent the spread of the flu virus. Washing hands regularly, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, and keeping your distance reduce the chance of transmitting the virus to others. This also applies to other respiratory viruses such as RS (respiratory syncytial)virus, human metapneumovirus and rhinovirus. This is especially important when dealing with vulnerable groups of people, such as the elderly and young children. They can become seriously ill from the flu virus and other respiratory viruses. Besides, vulnerable people are invited to get a flu vaccination from their general practitioners.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj