Clown Arno has had ‘hidden’ theatre in his backyard for 30 years

The little theatre in Arno Huibers’ backyard may be small, but that intimate touch is exactly what makes the performance. The “secret place of Eindhoven”, as Arno himself calls it, lends itself perfectly to his subdued clown acts.

“I’m not a clown with frills. On my nose I put a tiny clown nose and of course I have costumes”. Arno sits in his gypsy wagon where all sorts of clown stuff is displayed and which doubles as a cash register. “Most people really like that, too. That they enter the garden and step into a little paradise”.

Arno has been a clown himself for more than 40 years. As a tribute to the clowns of the past, he plays his show “Homage to the Clown”, in which he reviews various artists such as Charlie Chaplin, Rowan Atkinson and Slava Polunin. The performance can be admired at Arno’s Theater (theatre) in the Tongelre district starting in March.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob