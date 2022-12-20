Turkey was eaten here in Eindhoven as long as 500 years ago

Long before the turkey became widely known, they were eating poultry here in Eindhoven. This is what archaeologists from the Heritage House on the NRE site claim. They even have proof.

“The oldest turkey bones ever excavated were found in Helmond, Eindhoven and Breda. There was a castle on the Vestdijk. Bones were also found there,” says archaeozoologist Theo de Jong, who knows everything about turkeys in antiquity.

In the early sixteenth century, a turkey was so expensive and special that only the very rich could afford them. When the turkey was bred in Europe and became more widely available, the bird then became the typical Christmas treat that we all now know.

Translated: Yawar Abbas

Source: Studio040.nl