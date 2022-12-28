TU/e halts recruitment of foreign students until February

At the request of Minister Dijkgraaf, the TU/e will stop recruiting foreign students until February. The Minister made that call to the universities in the Netherlands at the request of the Tweede Kamer (house of representatives). The request comes in response to the problems in the housing market, where huge shortages have arisen.

What the consequence of temporarily stopping recruitment will be is not entirely clear. According to the TU/e administration, the call seems to be aimed primarily at the larger universities in the country.

“We see this measure, especially for the general universities that already have 30,000 to 40,000 students and really cannot have more students. However, out of respect for the minister and the Kamer, we too will put international recruitment on hold until February”, the TU/e board said in a statement.

‘Huge shortages’

In addition, the TU/e sees that the Minister’s request and the needs of the business bodies in the region, contradict each other. “It is precisely in the field of engineers that there are enormous shortages for the booming Brainport Region. We do want to train them”, the TU/e board said.

Although recruitment is temporarily stopped, this does not mean that the TU/e can no longer accept international students. This is just as well – the university previously stated that the arrival of international students in the region is of vital importance.

