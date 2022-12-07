Partij voor de Dieren: ‘Christmas lights in city should be turned off earlier’

The Christmas lights in downtown Eindhoven should be turned off much earlier. That call is made by Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals) to the city council.

The opposition party asks for clarification about the lights, which now stay on all night.

Due to the high prices, many families and entrepreneurs have a hard time making ends meet. According to Partij voor de Dieren, the municipality and the business association are not setting a good example with the night lighting, now that there is an energy crisis. The lighting also creates a high energy bill for the municipality, reasons the party.

Furthermore, the lamps would cause light pollution. That would be bad for the animals in the city. The Partij voor de Dieren believes that 22:00 is a better time to turn off the lights.

Source: Studio040

