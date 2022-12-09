New construction of apartments on Montgomerylaan

Housing provider Stayinc. has started construction of 59 apartments on Veldmaarschalk Montgomerylaan in Eindhoven. The apartments will be ready in the spring of 2024.

The apartments in the De Majoor complex are over fifty square meters and include a living room with an open kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and private balcony or terrace. Each apartment also has an extra storage room in the basement.

Sustainable

In addition, all homes are gas-free and are equipped with a heat pump. There are solar panels on the roof. Furthermore, greenery will be created around The Major.

Medium range rent

The homes are intended for the middle segment. It is intended for residents who find it difficult to buy a house themselves, but who earn more to have a social rental home. The project is part of a neighborhood where senior housing, offices, and an underground parking garage have also been realized. Corporation Wooninc is involved.

The rental of The Major will start in a year. The rent is between €800 and €900 per month.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.