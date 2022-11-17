Merijn and Brian show design for new Dijsselbloem gavel

Merijn and Brian, students from Summa College, presented their first design ideas for Eindhoven mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s new gavel to the city council. ”They thought they were very nice ideas.”

For the discussion with councillors, the MBO students brought several prototypes. The hammers were made in different shapes and sizes. A recurring theme on the hammer pieces is Eindhoven’s logo. In addition, the students engraved the Evoluon on the hammerboard. This was very much appreciated by the members.

Plan is on track

Brian and Merijn received a number of tips that they need to work on in the coming weeks. For instance, they need to incorporate the office sign more subdued on the gavel. Once that plan is approved, the gavel will be made. It is expected that the gavel will be made at an external company rather than at school.

Proud

The two are as proud as a peacock. ”I think it is so nice that for once we are working together with a client. It allows you to really experience what it is like to process feedback from a client,” Brian says. The aim is to hand over the new gavel at the first council meeting in 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir