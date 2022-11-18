Eindhoven Soccer Festival cancelled due to low ticket sales

It was supposed to be a World Cup party. However, it ended in disappointment. The Eindhovens Voetbalfeest in the Beursgebouw has been canceled because too few tickets were sold.

“Unfortunately we have to cancel the Eindhovens Voetbalfeest on November 21, 25, and 29,” the organization announced on Facebook. On those days the Dutch will take on Senegal, Ecuador, and the host country in Qatar, respectively. Those matches would be shown on a big screen in the Beursgebouw. There would also be performances by René Schuurmans, John de Bever, and Bjorn van der Doelen, among others.

Little enthusiasm

The low ticket sales showed that the people of Eindhoven were not very enthusiastic about the event. That is why the Eindhoven Football Festival has been canceled. Whether this has to do with the situation in Qatar or the timing of the soccer matches is unknown. It is also unknown what this means for people who bought tickets. The organization could not be reached for comment.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.