Eindhoven has a hard time finding boas

Eindhoven is not able to find enough boas. The city wants to attract extra enforcers, but this year the municipality only hired four people.

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem said this to the city council on Tuesday evening. According to him, money is not the problem. In recent years, Eindhoven has twice allocated half a million euros extra to recruit boas.

Job market

The tight labor market plays a role, according to Dijsselbloem. But other causes also play a role. “It may also have to do with workload, equipment or salary. We are now going to look closely at that.”

Few boas

Eindhoven works with few boas. Relatively speaking, only half the number of enforcers work here, compared to other larger cities. The city council would like to see more efforts from enforcers, especially after eleven o’clock in the evening and in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Muktha Kartik Iyer