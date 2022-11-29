Dense fog causing problems at Eindhoven Airport all day

There is a very dense fog today. There is no or little air traffic possible on Tuesday from Eindhoven Airport. The airport advises travellers to keep an eye on the current flight information.

According to a spokesman, the weather conditions are the same. It is not yet clear whether and when it will be possible to fly. “The visibility must first improve,” said the spokesman. Flights have been delayed. Some were diverted to Maastricht, Weeze and Cologne airport.

Departing flights

Between nine o’clock and half past ten, four planes took off from Eindhoven, relating to air travel with the destinations Arrecife (2x), Valencia, Alicante and Seville. The flights from Eindhoven Airport to Vienna, Malaga, Budapest and Tuzla have been diverted to Weeze or Cologne. Flights to Bucharest, Tenerife, London and Istanbul have been delayed. Flights to Rseszow and Zagreb have been cancelled.

Incoming flights

Incoming flights from Valencia, Alicante, Seville, London, Valencia, Rzeszow and Istanbul have been delayed. The flights from Gdańsk, Vienna, Tuzla, Bucharest and Malaga were diverted to Maastricht, Weeze and Cologne earlier in the day.

The KNMI has issued code yellow for our province. The visibility in some places is less than two hundred meters. According to the KNMI, the fog shall disperse during the course of the morning.

Source:Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani