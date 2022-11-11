Brainport awards the best professionals from the region

The best professionals from this region were put under limelight in the Koningshof in Veldhoven. In the categories of construction, metal, and mechatronics, the best professionals were honored with the Noordhof Award.

Robert Tournoij of contractor company Van Rijswijck received the trophy in the construction category and Huub van de Water of KMWE received the prize in the metal category. Rob Vermeulen of Neways was named the best craftsman under the mechatronics category.

Need

The Noordhof Prizes are awarded annually. The award is named after the former vice president at Philips Dirk Noordhof. By presenting the awards, companies in the region reflect on the knowledge, skill, and necessity of good craftsmanship.

The Brainport region has many manufacturing companies, mainly because of its large technology sector. These companies also work together, such as at the Brainport Industries Campus.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.